What head coach John Beilein has accomplished during his time at Michigan has been nothing short of incredible, and the statistical evidence backs that notion up.

The program first reached an elite level under his leadership during a three-year span from 2011-12 through 2013-14, when the Wolverines won the Big Ten regular-season title two of those three years, were victorious in eight NCAA Tournament games, and made an appearance in the 2013 National Title Game.

After taking a bit of a step back the following two years (2014-15 and 2015-16), Beilein's Wolverines have once again returned to an elite level, and are perhaps on a more impressive run now than the one we saw during the aforementioned three-year span.

The recent highlights include back-to-back Big Ten Tournament titles in 2017 and 2018 (with the possibility of a third straight this season), an appearance in the 2018 National Title Game, a program-best 17-0 start this year, and 34 victories in the last 36 games.

Unsurprisingly, Michigan now stands among college basketball's very best since 2016-17 in almost all of the sport's highest achievements.