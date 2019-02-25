With just three games left in the regular-season and hopes of a conference championship still very much alive, we take a closer look at where the Maize and Blue rank in all of the nation's most important statistical categories.

Michigan's 77-70 loss to MSU over the weekend has left the Wolverines with a 24-4 record, but has relegated them to third place in the Big Ten with a 13-4 league mark.

Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. T here are 353 teams in college basketball.

• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 43.9 percentage from three-point range is the fourth best mark in the Big Ten.

• Junior guard Zavier Simpson is shooting 67.9 percent from the free throw line on the year, after making just 51.6 percent of his attempts last season. In fact, the junior has been on fire from the charity stripe since late December, making 29 of his last 36 attempts (80.5 percent), dating back to the Dec. 30 win over Binghamton.

• Sunday's home loss to MSU was Michigan's first loss in Ann Arbor since a 70-69 setback to No. 5 Purdue last season on Jan. 9.

• This weekend's defeat to the Spartans also broke U-M's three-game winning streak against MSU. A victory over Michigan State would have given the Wolverines four straight triumphs over their in-state rivals for the first time since they won five in a row from Jan. 14, 1988, through Jan. 27, 1990.