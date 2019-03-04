U-M Improves Its Defensive Statistics After Stifling Win At Maryland
Michigan enjoyed a 2-0 week that saw the club grab a blowout victory over Nebraska on Thursday and then a 69-62 win at No. 17 Maryland yesterday afternoon.
The Maize and Blue now just have one game left — at MSU on Saturday — before the regular-season draws to a close.
Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.
Offensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 20th
• Field goal percentage: 141st (45.1%)
• Points per game: 234th (70.7)
• Three-point field goal percentage: 130th (35.2%)
• Turnovers per game: 2nd (9.2)
• Free throw percentage: 242nd (68.8%)
• Assists per game: 180th (13.4)
• Total free throws attempts: 291st (459)
Defensive Statistics:
• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 3rd
• Field goal percentage defense: 20th (40%)
• Points allowed per game: 2nd (58.2)
• Defensive rebounds per game: 72nd (26.6)
• Three-point percentage against: 8th (29.5%)
• Total fouls committed: 12th (404)
• Turnovers forced per game: 258th (12.3)
• Blocked shots per game: 62nd (4.3)
Miscellaneous:
• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 14th (1.43)
• Turnover margin: 39th (3)
More Player/Team Stats:
• Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers' 43.8 three-point percentage is the second best mark in the Big Ten, trailing only Wisconsin redshirt junior guard Brevin Pritzl's 45.5.
• Yesterday's win at Maryland was the Wolverines' 15th conference victory of the year, tying their most ever. Granted, the Big Ten is playing a 20-game conference slate for the first time, but the feat is still impressive nonetheless. Michigan will have a chance to set a new school record on Saturday when it closes out the regular-season at MSU.
• Head coach John Beilein began his U-M tenure with a 1-3 record against Maryland (through the 2016-17 season), but has since won four in a row against the Terrapins.
• Junior guard Zavier Simpson is second in the conference in assists per game (6.3) and is tied for fourth in steals (1.4).
