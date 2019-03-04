U-M will conclude the regular-season at Michigan State on Saturday at 8:00. AP Images

Michigan enjoyed a 2-0 week that saw the club grab a blowout victory over Nebraska on Thursday and then a 69-62 win at No. 17 Maryland yesterday afternoon. The Maize and Blue now just have one game left — at MSU on Saturday — before the regular-season draws to a close. Note: U-M's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. There are 353 teams in college basketball.

Offensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency: 20th • Field goal percentage: 141st (45.1%) • Points per game: 234th (70.7) • Three-point field goal percentage: 130th (35.2%) • Turnovers per game: 2nd (9.2) • Free throw percentage: 242nd (68.8%) • Assists per game: 180th (13.4) • Total free throws attempts: 291st (459)

Defensive Statistics:

• KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: 3rd • Field goal percentage defense: 20th (40%) • Points allowed per game: 2nd (58.2) • Defensive rebounds per game: 72nd (26.6) • Three-point percentage against: 8th (29.5%) • Total fouls committed: 12th (404) • Turnovers forced per game: 258th (12.3) • Blocked shots per game: 62nd (4.3)

Miscellaneous:

• Assist-to-turnover ratio: 14th (1.43) • Turnover margin: 39th (3)

More Player/Team Stats: