Michigan announced its full 2019-20 non-conference basketball schedule today, with home games against Oregon and Creighton, and a road trip to Louisville highlighting the slate.

"I am looking forward to seeing how we progress."

"These 11 games gives us not only 11 opportunities to grow and get better as team, but it also helps to face several high-caliber opponents prior getting into the Big Ten schedule.

"We have put together a very challenging and balanced non-conference schedule," U-M head coach Juwan Howard said on Wednesday afternoon.

U-M will hold just one exhibition showdown this year when it welcomes Saginaw Valley to Ann Arbor on Nov. 1.

The regular-season will officially get underway on Tuesday, Nov. 5 (which is the earliest it is allowed to begin) when U-M welcomes Appalachian State to the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines' Nov. 12 home date with Creighton will be a part of the annual Gavitt Tip-Off Games (which pairs the Big Ten against the Big East), and will be followed up with tilts against Elon (on Nov. 15) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 22).

The Maize and Blue will play away from home for the first time when they head to the Bahamas to take part in a loaded Battle 4 Atlantis tournament from Nov. 27-29, a field that consists of Alabama, Gonzaga, Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Miss.

Michigan will then head to Louisville on Dec. 3 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, in what will be its lone road game of the non-conference slate.

Three straight home contests will then wrap up pre-conference play, with Oregon (Dec. 14), Presbyterian (Dec. 21) and UMass-Lowell (Dec. 29) all coming to Ann Arbor.