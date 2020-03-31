Michigan Basketball 2020 Recruiting: On Greg Brown, Josh Christopher
The latest on Michigan's remaining targets in the 2020 class, Greg Brown and Josh Christopher ...
Starting with Christopher, where nothing has changed. The five-star put pictures on twitter wearing the different uniforms of his four finalists, and then said his next post about college would be to announce. That could happen any day.
From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:
The only thing that left for Josh Christopher is for him to make a commitment. Although he is down to a final four of Missouri, UCLA, Arizona State and Michigan but, in all reality, this appears to be a two-horse race between the Sun Devils and Wolverines.
Christopher has not set a commitment date and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he just randomly announced his decision on social media. There really is no rush on his part, though, but it does feel as if a commitment is imminent and I expect him to pick Michigan.
We do, too. The late signing period is fast approaching, and Christopher would join Jace Howard, Zeb Jackson (already signed), Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams and Isaiah Todd to form one of the nation's top classes.
Michigan is still in the mix with five-star Greg Brown again, as well. Brown is closing in on a decision, and while Texas has seemed like the likely choice (and still does), it's not all cut and dried.
CE: Michigan made the last-ditch effort for you. Why did they make it and what do you think about them?
GB: First, it was Juwan (Howard) because I came out to Florida to train with the Nightrydas Elite (travel team) whenever I was 13 or 12, and then his son
(Jace Howard) came out to tryouts and then that is when my dad and his dad started talking. Just the team, basically, how they move the ball and connect with each other.
Brown is a one-and-done and made that clear when asked about what he'd be looking for in a school.
"Just my relationship with the coaches and the players, and how I fit in at the school since I am only staying there for eight months," he said.
He plans to announce April 24.
