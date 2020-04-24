Blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Michigan. I want to personally thank Coach Howard, Coach Washington , and the entire UofM coaching staff!! #GoBlue 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/ZwG3ExVwZF

U-M is expected to have a great shot in this recruitment, though Michigan State, Northwestern, DePaul, Rhode Island, and TCU are among others to have offered.

Bufkin let the Eagles to a 20-2 record this season, averaging 22 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. He shot 65 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three-point range.

"Definitely, Minnesota, Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, UNC, Ohio State and then one or two others," Holmgren said of his list a few weeks ago. "I don’t know exactly what schools ... but I definitely am going to try and see Memphis, UNC, and get out to Georgetown again. From there, I would have figured out next year later on."

He's doing his best to stay in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is supposed to be my last hoo-rah and it kind of just got dumped on," he said. "I tried to just go up to the park and play basketball because that gets my mind off everything, but then my parents wouldn’t let me do that since there is state lockdown so I have to stay at home.

"I still go out to the back and shoot and we have some weights in the basement, I lift down there, but other than that, it is pretty much eat, sleep and play video games, just because there is really nothing else you can do."