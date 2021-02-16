Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is still looking for his first class of 2022 pledge, but he's in on some of the nation's best. One — point guard Dug McDaniel — has been reported to be closing in on a decision.

McDaniel and his Paul VI team lost to Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 109-107, in Paul VI's last game of the year. McDaniel put up 21 points in the loss, one of the entertaining games of the year on the national stage.

McDaniel now has more time to think about his recruitment. Despite reports that he might be close to a decision, he's decided to take a bit more time.

"I'll probably be making it after summer after I see some schools," McDaniel said.

Much of it depends on COVID restrictions, of course, but he's hopeful.

He continues to maintain a strong relationship with Michigan.

"It's gone very well. I'm still in contact with them a lot," he said. "I talk to Coach [Juwan] Howard probably twice a week, and coach [Phil] Martelli texts me every day.

"I really like their style of play. They are very point guard-oriented, let the point guard control a lot of things."

McDaniel wants to see Michigan in person and hopefully Florida, Georgia, VCU and "probably LSU." He's in no hurry, however, and is willing to see who else might come calling.

"I'm wide open," he said.