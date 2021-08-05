Michigan Wolverines Basketball: 4-Star Big Man Tarris Reed Pledges To U-M

Reed, a certainty to rise in the updated Rivals.com rankings, joins four-star point guard Dug McDaniel in the class. The Wolverines figure to take one or two more in 2022.

Add another recruiting win for Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard. U-M's head coach landed four-star Tarris Reed, beating out Michigan State, Purdue and Ohio State among others, to gain his second pledge from the 2022 class.

Reed was essentially down to four schools until the recent Peach Jam, where he lit it up for 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game with an array of jumpers, post moves and offensive rebounds (watch for more from our analysts on his performances in an article to come). He helped lead Mokan Elite to a 5-2 record that week and — while he's not in the shape he'll be in when he gets to the next level — played with a high motor on both ends. .

He finished with 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting and added nine rebounds in a July 20 game to earn interest from Kentucky and others.

The All-Metro player of the year in St. Louis, the 6-foot-10 Reed averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He'd have even more interest had more coaches been able to watch him in person, Mokan's Matt Suther insisted.

"He had a really good spring," he said. "Some of these kids really kind of have not been seen for a year now because of Covid stuff. If that wouldn’t have happened, he probably would have been getting the attention.

"But he can score in many ways. He can score in the low post, has a great frame; a really strong body. He's really good around the rim, a really good rebounder, and can also step out and make jump shots ... more of power forward stretch."

Reed was intrigued at how Howard was working hands on with his big men during a practice on his visit to Michigan, and that appears to have been one of the bigger selling points. He was one of Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw's five breakout performers at Peach Jam.

"Reed was the only ranked player to make this list, coming in at No. 90 in the current 2022 Rivals150," he reported. "Reed showcased a diverse offensive game that was filled with face up jumpers, rip throughs and finishes and back to the basket footwork and touch. He was the most consistent player for his MoKan (Mo.) 17u team in the bubble."

Reed will play his final season at Branson (Mo.) Link Year before taking his talents to Michigan.

Watch for more on this pledge and more basketball recruiting in the hours and days to come ...



