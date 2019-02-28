Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

ANN ARBOR — Michigan got a glimpse of life without Charles Matthews Thursday in an 82-53 win over Nebraska, and it was encouraging.

With redshirt junior Matthews on the bench with an ankle injury suffered against Michigan State — ESPN reported he had “serious ligament damage,” but U-M debunked that quickly, noting he was day to day with a sprain — the Wolverines played their best offensive game in several weeks.

Disclaimer: It came against a disinterested team that appeared oblivious to the fact that its coach is squarely on the hot seat (or didn’t care). And for tonight’s hot take, there will be plenty who say the Wolverines proved they are better off without Matthews.



