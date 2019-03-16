CHICAGO — It’s on … again.

And yep, a championship is at stake when the Wolverines face Michigan State Sunday …

Again.

Michigan seems to have all but solidified its No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after Minnesota, 76-49, Saturday on the heels of a blowout win over Iowa, but the Wolverines have unfinished business before Selection Sunday tomorrow night.

Slaying the Spartans is about the only thing they haven’t done on the way to 28-5, and they’ll get another shot at the United Center in Sunday’s Big Ten final after exterminating the Gophers.

In a possible case of “be careful what you wish for,” many of the Wolverines said they wanted another shot at MSU. Frosh Ignas Brazdeikis (predictably) led the charge, saying he couldn’t have asked for a better scenario. Sophomore shooter Isaiah Livers, who scored 21 points in 23 minutes and is becoming a shot hunter in the postseason, admitted he was rooting for the Spartans against Wisconsin.