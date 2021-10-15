Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Analyst – Don’t Sleep On Gregg Glenn

There wasn’t much suspense when four-star Floridian Gregg Glenn committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan basketball team. The power forward visited in September with Jett Howard and Dug McDaniel (a future and present pledge, respectively), announced his announcement date shortly thereafter and insisted there would be no more visits.

Glenn, a longtime friend of the Howards, pledged Oct. 2 over offers from Georgia and others, becoming the third commitment in the class, joining McDaniel and big man Tarris Reed. At least one analyst never understood why he wasn’t more highly recruited.

“I think he had some injuries a little bit, but for his total recruitment, I’m not entirely sure. He’s got a lot of skill and tools to work with,” Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw said. “I saw him probably four times in the regular season and maybe three or four times in AAU … he’s got a very unique skill set. He can really, really pass the ball.

