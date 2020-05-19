Analysts: Chaundee Brown Has Already Proven Himself, Fits Well At U-M
Wake Forest transfer and now-Michigan Wolverines basketball player Chaundee Brown has earned his stripes in three years of ACC play, averaging 12.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds for the Demon De...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news