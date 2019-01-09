With Michigan 15-0, the Wolverines remain at the top of nearly every weekly power ranking. Here’s where U-M stands this week:

• The Wolverines remain at No. 1 in Andy Katz’s NCAA.com power rankings.

“The Wolverines put away Indiana on Sunday and continue to meet every challenge to remain undefeated,” Katz writes.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 5, UNC at No. 16, Indiana at No. 18, Ohio State at No. 22, Minnesota at No. 23, Maryland at No. 24, Purdue at No. 27, Villanova at 31, Wisconsin at No. 33 and Iowa at No. 35.

Michigan remains at No. 2 in ESPN’s power rankings.

“After a slow start to the season, Jordan Poole started becoming a consistent third option -- but he has developed into more than that in recent weeks,” Jeff Borzello writes. “He has now scored 17 or more points in six of his past nine games, forming a three-headed monster alongside Ignas Brazdeikis and Charles Matthews. In addition to making 3s at a 48 percent clip, Poole has been a weapon as a playmaker.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 7, UNC at No. 10,

• Michigan remains at No. 3 in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 16, Indiana at No. 18 and Ohio State at No. 24.

• The Wolverines moved up to No. 4 in Garry Parrish of CBS Sports.com’s Top 25 and 1 rankings, behind Tennessee, Duke and Virginia.

“The Wolverines' perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Villanova,” Parrish writes. “Only Northwestern and Western Michigan have stayed within single-digits of Michigan.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 7, UNC at No. 10, Indiana at No. 19, Villanova at No. 23 and Nebraska at No. 26

• Michigan remains at No. 1 in Lukas Harkins of Busting Brackets power rankings.

“This team is special,” Harkins writes. “With a superb defense and rising superstars on the offense end, Michigan has been absolutely tremendous this season en route to their undefeated 15-0 record. Their schedule might not be the strongest in the nation but the Wolverines have proven game in and game out that they are a dominant force that can take down anyone in the nation. They might not be receiving the national attention that Duke is at the moment but they have arguably been just as dominant.

Also, as I have mentioned time and time again over the past couple of months, Jordan Poole is emerging as a collegiate superstar in front of our eyes. He might not be the top scoring option for the Wolverines but his ability to efficiently fill up the scoreboard from anywhere on the court is a major luxury for head coach John Beilein. The sophomore sensation has scored in double-figures in each of his last 10 games while averaging 17.2 points on .587/.544/.826 shooting over that stretch. That is elite.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 5UNC at No. 14, Ohio State at No. 19 and Indiana at No. 20