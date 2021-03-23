 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio- Balas Talks Sweet 16 On The Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 17:19:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio- Balas Talks Sweet 16 On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Michigan vs. LSU, U-M's latest Sweet 16 on the Huge Show (March 23).

RELATED: Will Wade On Michigan: 'They'll Be An Extremely Tough Out For Anybody'

RELATED: 'Aggressive' Eli Brooks (21 Points) Stepped Up When U-M Needed Him Most

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team are now in the Sweet 16.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and his team are now in the Sweet 16. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}