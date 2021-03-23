Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio- Balas Talks Sweet 16 On The Huge Show
Chris Balas talks Michigan vs. LSU, U-M's latest Sweet 16 on the Huge Show (March 23).
RELATED: Will Wade On Michigan: 'They'll Be An Extremely Tough Out For Anybody'
RELATED: 'Aggressive' Eli Brooks (21 Points) Stepped Up When U-M Needed Him Most
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook