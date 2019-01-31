On the whole, Michigan’s offense has been decent this year, ranking 72ndnationally in adjusted efficiency at 1.059 points per possession. The Wolverines are at .978 in their last three, however, and shooting 35 percent from three-point range as a team overall.

The Wolverines have been elite defensively — No. 1 in the country in adjusted efficiency — a big reason for their 20-1 start. They’ll probably have to pick it up a notch to win the Big Ten, however, and head coach John Beilein believes they have it in them.



“We self scout ourselves, use Synergy [software]. Our defensive numbers are outstanding,” Beilein said. “That’s one thing that really stands out to us. But our offense is not bad either. That’s what is a little surprising compared to the league because I still don't think we’ve hit our stride offensively.

“We’re still trying to figure out what a good shot is, a bad shot is, when to make the extra pass, when we shouldn't. Somehow we’re still under 10 turnovers a game, getting to the foul line, and I love that we’re shooting foul shots pretty well right now, too.”

This could be the game to break out. Iowa has been a machine offensively, 13th in the nation in efficiency, but ranks No. 190 in allowing 1.009 points per possession. Though that’s up slightly from a year ago, Beilein said he believes the Hawkeyes are better.

“They’re better in their defense because they understand,” he said. “They’ll go three quarter court to three zone, two zone, 1-2-2. There’s a lot of stuff for them to be able to figure out when they are as young as they were. A year later, it’s incredible what you don’t have to teach anymore. You can move out to better detail … at first you’re sort of teaching the nuts and bolts of it.”

U-M still needs to get more out of a few players. Jon Teske, for one, has been really good, but the junior center is still struggling at the rim a bit. Beilein noted his big man has a bruise on his foot that’s been bothering him, but there’s still room for improvement.

“Jon’s always been off balance, something we’ve really tried to work hard at,” Beilein said. “He doesn't use the dribble when he should; sometimes it’s just landing mechanics, feel where he is on the court. We’ll continue to give him a diet of that.

“I just gave the order that we’ve got to increase the diet of that. Feed him more in unique situations so he knows which way to turn. We have a couple guys like that … they’ve got an easy basket and then turn the other way and get off balance.”

He’s better than he was before, Beilein said.

Redshirt junior Charles Matthews, too … his assist numbers are down because there’s no Moe Wagner in the pick and pop. Beilein expects him to continue to improve, though he’s been extremely valuable at the “garbage points” — not an insult but the opposite, Beilein said.

“He gets in there and gets loose baketballs other people don’t want to stick their nose in on,” he said. “That’s a huge compliment. That’s why we win.”

Both will likely have to be on their games Friday night at Iowa if U-M is going to escape with a win.

“We have to do what we did against Ohio State, figure that out quickly, discern it quickly, get into things,” Beilein said. “It used to be much easier. When there were 45 seconds on the shot clock, even 35 seconds, we could take five seconds to figure things out.

“That will be a big thing for us today, to try to figure out what they’re in and attack it. But the attack’s got to be pretty simple.”