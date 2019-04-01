Note: Michigan's national rank is listed first below, with the actual statistic in parenthesis. T here are 353 teams in college basketball.

Now that U-M's season stats are finalized, we take a look back at where the Maize and Blue ranked in all of the nation's most important categories.

Michigan's loss to Texas Tech Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen ended the Wolverines' 2018-19 season, and put a bow on what was an enjoyable 30-7 campaign.

• With its second consecutive 30-win season, the Wolverines are now just one of two teams in college basketball to have won 30 or more games each of the past two years, with Gonzaga, Michigan State and Virginia being the other three. On top of that, the Maize and Blue are one of only four clubs in the nation to have made the last three Sweet Sixteens, joining Gonzaga, Kentucky and Purdue.

• After shooting just 51.6 percent from the free throw line last year, junior point guard Zavier Simpson finished with a 66.7 mark this time around. On top of that, redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews improved his percentage from 55.8 in 2018 to 64.5 this year.

• Michigan had four players finish the year averaging at least five rebounds per game — junior center Jon Teske (seven), freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis (5.4), Matthews (five) and Simpson (five). The last time U-M even had three players end a season averaging five or more boards was 2004, when Brent Petway (5.4), Graham Brown (5.2) and Courtney Sims (5.2) accomplished the trifecta.

• U-M picked up two more NCAA Tournament victories this year (over Montana and Florida) to give it 18 since the 2013 season. That number is tied for the most in the country during that span, with Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina being the only other three teams able to match that total.