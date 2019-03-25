Michigan joined elite college basketball company on Saturday when it took down Florida in the NCAA Tournament's second round to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

The victory marked the school's third consecutive trip to the regional semifinals, a feat that only three other programs in the sport can lay claim to — Gonzaga, Kentucky and Purdue.

Notice that some of basketball's blue bloods are absent from the list, including Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova.

The Blue Devils are present in this year's Sweet Sixteen and made the Elite Eight last season, but were upset by South Carolina in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas, meanwhile, made the Elite Eight in 2017 and the Final Four last year, but failed to qualify for this list after Saturday night's blowout loss to Auburn in the second round.

North Carolina won the National Title in 2017 and is still alive in this year's Big Dance, but suffered a shocking blowout defeat to 7-seeded Texas A&M in the 2018 second round.

Villanova's results may be the most surprising of all, however — even though the program has won two National Titles since 2016, the Wildcats have actually now been to just one of the last three Sweet Sixteens after Purdue destroyed them on Saturday night (Wisconsin beat them in the second round in 2017).