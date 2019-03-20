Michigan head coach John Beilein and his players have preached the importance of learning from their losses all season, and the message was no different from the former following Sunday’s setback to MSU in the Big Ten Tournament title game.

Beilein, however, explained on his weekly Inside Michigan Basketball radio show that he saw plenty of encouraging signs from his club in the loss to the Spartans, and that he’s not necessarily discouraged because of the outcome.

“You want your team to be on a general incline all year long,” he explained. “MSU is the best team we’ve faced this season, and our other losses this year weren’t games like Sunday’s, because that was an incredible game.

“We probably had 15 or 20 empty possessions in our other losses, buy only five or 10 against MSU. They just has veterans and know a little bit more about what it takes to win, and they did it each time. All we can do is give them credit and move on.

“With that being said, we went into the weekend preparing for three teams, and I love the way our kids adapted during it, just as they’ve done all season.

“We now have time to get some rest and get better — we didn’t practice or watch film on Monday, but we watched the MSU film on Tuesday. The kids were really down on Monday after the loss, but we’ll learn how to win in the last minute.”

The Wolverines obviously showed an ability to win tight games last March, with the buzzer-beating win over Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament being the best example.

Michigan will likely need to do so once again if it hopes to make another deep run this time around, beginning tomorrow night against Montana.

The Grizzlies may be just a 15-seed, but at 26-8, Beilein warned that the Big Sky Tournament champions will pose a serious threat due to their ability to shoot threes and play small ball.

“They’re only missing two guys from last year’s team, and they have three Pac-12 transfers on their roster,” he noted. “They were not a great three-point shooting team last year, but they are this season.

“Montana had one of their big guys get hurt, and as a result they now they have all these 6-4 guys running around shooting threes. They’re playing with the [U-M sophomore forward] Isaiah Livers-type of 5-man now, and it’s a problem when they spread you out and shoot.

“We have a few guys of our own who faced them last year, but it really doesn’t help us a whole lot because so few guys played in that game.

“Montana does some similar things to last season, but they’re mostly different. They actually remind me of the way Nebraska goes small when they put [junior forward] Isaiah Roby at the 5, or when Ohio State puts [junior forward] Andre Wesson at the 4.

“It’ll be a tough fight, but I feel like we’re always prepared for these types of games.”