Even though Michigan wound up with a No. 2 seed and a very favorable draw (in most people’s opinion) in the NCAA Tournament, the sting of Sunday’s loss to MSU in the Big Ten Tournament championship still hasn’t worn off.

The Wolverines had a chance to make history by taking home the annual event’s crown for a third year in a row, but instead fell to their arch enemy for the third time this season.

Despite that, head coach John Beilein was incredibly upbeat on his weekly Inside Michigan Basketball radio show, reiterating how incredible a position U-M is still in, thanks to the phenomenal year it has had so far.

He reminisced about not only last weekend’s Big Ten Tournament, but also the run his club has been on this season despite losing three of its most key players from last year’s squad.

“We played two NCAA Tournament teams [Iowa and Minnesota] in the first two rounds last weekend and won handily,” he exclaimed.

“We’ve had such an incredible year, and I told my team that after the game. We weren’t able to beat our arch rival for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t take away from the season we’ve had.

“We’ve been in the top-10 of the AP poll for 18 straight weeks. MSU is always going to be good, and my hope is that Michigan will always be too — stuff like that just happens sometimes.

“It’s a tough matchup for us, but what we did to Iowa and Minnesota — especially coming off the MSU loss — was tremendous. We lost not only scoring from last year’s team, but also maturity and experience.

“Muhammad[-Ali Abdur-Rahkman] was terrific for us, and Moe [Wagner] would have helped us this year too because he hit some daggers at times, along with Duncan Robinson.

“In our losses this season, we’ve needed some of those buckets to stop a rally here and there. For us to only have six losses after what we lost shows how great of a year we’ve had.

“This is such a young team and there are no four-year players on it. I’m just starting to look at Montana now, and they’re filled with fifth-year seniors, juniors and redshirt juniors. They’re so experienced, but we need to relish what we have and what our future looks like.”