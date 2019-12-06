Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Bench Flexes Some Muscle In Win Over Iowa
ANN ARBOR — If you want to play with pace, you’ve gotta have the horses. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went deep into his stable in Friday night’s 103-91 win over Iowa, got inspired performances...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news