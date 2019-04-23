It’s been nearly a month since Michigan fell against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, so the sting from that loss should be subsiding—at least somewhat. As that pain dissipates, it becomes easier to evaluate just how much the Wolverines have accomplished the past two years.

And the Wolverines have accomplished quite a lot the past two years.

During this stretch, Michigan was 63-15, securing 33 wins in 2017-18 and 30 wins in 2018-19. It was the first time in school history that the Wolverines had 30 or more wins in back-to-back seasons. They also won a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2017-18, were on the verge of winning another in 2018-19 and appeared in consecutive Sweet 16s. Most notably, in 2017-18, they experienced a magical run through the NCAA Tournament to the national title game.

When put in that framework, it is easier to recognize that Michigan has not had many two-year stretches better than the one it just had. The Wolverines have had pockets of great of success throughout their history, particularly before the Ed Martin scandal, and this ranks up there.

But where exactly do the past two seasons rank in the pantheon of the Michigan program? Let’s examine the best two-year stretches that the Wolverines have had in their history: