INDIANAPOLIS — The remainder of the Big Ten Tournament has been cancelled, the conference announced Thursday. Michigan and Rutgers were slated to play at noon today, and both teams took the floor before the announcement was made.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately," they wrote in a statement. "The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."



