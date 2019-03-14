Here's a closer look at some of the incredible statistics surrounding Michigan's eight-game Big Ten Tournament winning streak, and the records it could set if it wins the event once again this year.

The Maize and Blue are no stranger to competing on short rest, however, having played on four consecutive days to take home the crown each of the past two years.

To do so will require three victories in three days from the Wolverines, with the first contest coming tomorrow night against either Illinois or Iowa.

Michigan will attempt to make history at this year's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago, when it seeks to become the first team to ever win the event three years in a row.

0 Teams who have won the Big Ten Tournament three years in a row, with Michigan attempting to become the first to do so this season. In fact, only two other clubs — Michigan State in 1999 and 2000, and Ohio State in 2010 and 2011 — have grabbed consecutive conference tournament titles, with U-M becoming the third to ever do so last year.

3 Straight years Michigan has knocked out the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The first occurrence was when Kam Chatman hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to take down Indiana in the 2016 semifinals, and the second time was when the Wolverines took down Purdue in overtime in the same round of the 2017 event. Perhaps U-M's most memorable No. 1-seed slaying, though, occurred last year, when it beat Michigan State, 75-64, in the semifinals.

3 Big Ten Tournament titles for the Maize and Blue all time (1998, 2017 and 2018), which are tied with Wisconsin for the third most in the league. MSU and Ohio State are each tied for the lead with five.

4 Wins over AP-ranked teams in the last two Big Ten Tournaments, including two victories over top-10 clubs. In chronological order, Michigan's triumphs over top-25 squads have come against No. 13 Purdue and No. 24 Wisconsin in 2017, and No. 2 Michigan State and No. 8 Purdue last season.

6 Of the last eight years (since 2011) that Michigan has made it to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. It was knocked out by Wisconsin in the quarterfinals each of the two years it didn't make it — 2013 and 2015.

8 Straight Big Ten Tournament victories for U-M. In fact, the triumph that began the streak was on March 9, 2017, when the Wolverines crushed Illinois 75-55 in a game where it was forced to wear its practice jerseys due to a plane crash it had been involved in the previous day. Michigan will have a chance to become the first team in Big Ten history to win nine straight conference tournament games tomorrow night when it takes on either Illinois or Iowa. In fact, Ohio State (from 2010-12) is the only other league club to ever match Michigan's record of eight straight victories.

12 Straight years the Maize and Blue have won their first game of the Big Ten Tournament (dating back to the 2007 campaign), including an 11-0 mark from head coach John Beilein. The last time the Wolverines dropped their first contest at the event was on March 9, 2006, when they fell to Minnesota, 59-55.

13-3 Is Michigan's record in its last 16 Big Ten Tournament showdowns, dating back to the 2014 season. The Wolverines' last loss came on March 12, 2016, when it fell to Purdue in the semifinals, 76-59. The only two other setbacks since 2014 have come at the hands of Michigan State in the 2014 championship, and to Wisconsin in the 2015 quarterfinals.

19 Wins for Beilein in the annual postseason event, which are the third most of any Big Ten coach ever. MSU head man Tom Izzo has the most with 29, while former OSU coach Thad Matta is second with 23.