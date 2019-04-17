Brazdeikis said he knew by the end of the season he was having a good year and might get the opportunity.

Michigan redshirt junior Charles Matthews has already decided he'll stay in the NBA Draft, and that's not a surprise. That was his plan all along. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis, however, is going to take his time with the decision after declaring with an agent.

"It wasn't a made decision right away. I kind of talked to my family a little bit, thought it was the right decision to declare and get ready for it," he said, adding he's "not sure" if he'll remain in the draft. "I haven't made that decision yet. I definitely want to be as high as I can in the draft. I want to be in the best position I can be. I want to make the best decision for myself.



"I don't feel ike i'm in a rush to do anything right now. I'm just going to make the right decision and we'll see how it goes."

Brazdeikis plans to go the NBA Combine, talk to different teams and go through workouts before he comes to his decision.

"I definitely want to get as much feedback and information as I can," he said. "At the combine there are scrimmages, testing and everything, interviews with teams and still workouts to happen. There are still a lot of things to play into this decision before I really reach what I want to do."

He's not sure if he'd stay in the draft if projected as a second round pick, he admitted.

"It will be what's best for me, what I feel like is best for me. I've done that my entire life, making these decisions that will benefit me most and my family," he said. "There are different things that will play into this. If I do come back, it's what's going to be best for me, put me in a position to be more ready.

"I knew I would be in a great position to make that stride [coming to Michigan]. Coach Beilein's track record of putting guys in the NBA ... he told me himself whenever I'm ready, he feels like I'm ready, what's going to help me the most in my future is what he wants me to do."

Brazdeikis wants to improve his decision making and show he can pass the ball during his time at the Combine. He never thought about being a one and done, he said, though he's always had his eye on the NBA.

"That was never my first thought, one and done," he said. "It was just I've got to be best player on the court every single day," he said. "That was my approach, and I guess that approach put me in the position I am now.

"The coaches don't want me to make any rushed decisions. They want what's best for me. They're looking out for me, for sure."