With Matthews' fate now known, the decisions of Poole and Brazdeikis now hang in the balance.

It was revealed in a joint announcement last week that he — along with freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole — would be declaring for the draft with the intent of hiring agents, though the option to return was still a possibility for the trio.

This was heavily expected to be his final season in Ann Arbor before the year even began, and his honoring on Senior Night in late February all but confirmed it.

Matthews was the team's third-leading scorer this past year with 12.2 points per game, and was also tied for the club's third-leading rebounder with five boards per contest.

To no one's surprise, Michigan redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews announced this afternoon he will be remaining in the NBA draft and won't return for his fifth-year senior season at U-M.

IT'S OFFICIAL! @1CMatthews will head to @NBADraft In two 〽️🏀 seasons ⤵️ ✔️ 63-15 record ✔️ 13-3 postseason record ✔️✌️ B1G Tournament 🏆 ✔️✌️ straight Sweet 16s ✔️A Final Four & National Title Game Not too shabby ... THANK YOU Charles WISHING you nothing but success #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SV9XVnX1bU

"Last week, I spoke about my desire to play professional basketball," he wrote. "Reaching that goal has been a driving force as far back as I can remember. Now is the time to pursue that opportunity. Now is my chance. Now I make it official that I will be departing the University of Michigan.

"Going through the process last season gave me insights into what it would take to reach that next level. I have worked so hard to elevate my game in preparation for an NBA career, something I will pursue with great passion at this time.

Michigan has meant so much to me that words cannot express my gratitude for what it has provided to me. It has helped shape me into a man, and I am so thankful for my time in Ann Arbor.

"I cannot express what Coach Beilein, the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone involved with the program means to me. I am here and in this position because of all of you. Thank you Michigan basketball!

"I also want to thank Wolverine Nation. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't hear "Go Blue," wherever I am. I look forward to always being a Wolverine and to wearing the Maize and Blue wherever I go.

"Lastly, I need to thank God and my family. They have been with me every step of the way. I cannot wait to have them continue the journey with me.

"Go Blue Forever."

In the two years Matthews played at Michigan (he sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring in from Kentucky), he helped lead the Wolverines to a 63-15 overall record, a Big Ten Tournament title and an appearance in the National Championship in 2018, and a 30-7 mark with a Sweet Sixteen appearance this past year.