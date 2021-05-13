Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff will have a stacked and talented roster again in 2021-22 with a nice blend of veterans and young guys. There aren’t many holes, but there are a few question marks heading into the summer.

A big one — who is going to provide minutes at the five behind sophomore, second-team All-American Hunter Dickinson?

U-M coaches flirted with the portal a bit before deciding they’d get it done with the guys on their roster. There are a number of options here, but nothing has been decided.

“It’s a great question, one we are talking aloud about,” assistant coach Phil Martelli said. “With [senior] Brandon Johns, I thought when Isaiah Livers went down, Brandon was Brandon and certainly helped us.

