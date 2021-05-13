 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Coaches Talk Backup Center in 2021
Michigan Basketball Coaches Mulling Backup Center Options For 2021-22

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and his staff will have a stacked and talented roster again in 2021-22 with a nice blend of veterans and young guys. There aren’t many holes, but there are a few question marks heading into the summer.

A big one — who is going to provide minutes at the five behind sophomore, second-team All-American Hunter Dickinson?

U-M coaches flirted with the portal a bit before deciding they’d get it done with the guys on their roster. There are a number of options here, but nothing has been decided.

“It’s a great question, one we are talking aloud about,” assistant coach Phil Martelli said. “With [senior] Brandon Johns, I thought when Isaiah Livers went down, Brandon was Brandon and certainly helped us.

Michigan Wolverines senior Brandon Johns is one of U-M's many options at backup center
Michigan Wolverines senior Brandon Johns is one of U-M's many options at backup center (AP Images)
“But it makes you pause, because we’ve taught Brandon the four and the five. Are we better suited to teach him only the four and let him blossom? Same with [freshman] Moussa Diabate. It’s somebody that’s going to be taught two positions, and we have to see how they pick it up in the summer workouts.”

