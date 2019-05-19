News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 22:29:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Coaching Search: Sunday Night Updates

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

The latest on Michigan basketball's coaching search ... it's not all cut and dried.

Ezaoud6qm4ocjfbchmhz
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel

SUNDAY NIGHT COACH SEARCH UPDATES AND THOUGHTS

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}