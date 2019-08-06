News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 14:24:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Cole Bajema Adjusting To Life In Ann Arbor

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard wasn’t on the job long when he started recruiting, and it began with a few kids already in the fold. John Beilein had received letters of intent from four-star power forward Jalen Wilson of Denton, Texas and four-star shooting guard Cole Bajema of Lynden (Wash.) Christian, but Howard’s first job was to convince both that Ann Arbor was still the place for them.

Wilson opted not to wait to hear Howard’s pitch, opting out of his letter and eventually signing with Kansas. Bajema was a bit more patient, and by the time Howard was introduced at his May 30 press conference, he already had good news to report:

Bajema would remain a Wolverine.

He'd gone silent for days while contemplating his future, but it didn’t take much convincing to assure him he’d made the right choice.

Lbgbbnixvvs7mq7dzpih
Michigan Wolverines freshman guard Cole Bajema will get an opportunity to earn playing time this winter. (Nick Elges/Lynden Tribune)

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Cllmyqce8oiup8ftuabg
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}