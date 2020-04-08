Michigan's 2020-21 roster continues to evolve. Sophomore Colin Castleton is the latest to decide to put his name in the transfer portal, joining fellow sophomore David DeJulius in opting to leave.

Castleton averaged 3.1 points in 7.9 minutes this year, playing in 25 games. While he could theoretically still return to U-M, he is clearly exploring other opportunities.

Watch for more on this development in the hours and days to come.