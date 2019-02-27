After losing to Michigan State 77-70 Sunday afternoon, Michigan continued to drop in the national power rankings. Here’s where the Wolverines stand as the regular season begins to come to a close:

• Michigan fell to No. 8 in ESPN’s power rankings after the loss to the Spartans.

“The Wolverines fall into third place in the Big Ten standings with their loss to Michigan State,” Jeff Borzello said. “Charles Matthews struggled offensively on Sunday, finishing with four points on eight shots. The Wolverines aren't likely to win many games shooting 26.9 percent from 3-point range. Two of Michigan's final three games of the season are at Maryland and at Michigan State. It's a tough finishing stretch.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 7, Purdue at No. 13 and Maryland at No. 16

• Michigan fell to No. 10 in the NCAA.com’s power rankings.

“The Wolverines got beat at home by the better team in Michigan State,” Andy Katz writes. “The Wolverines still are a stingy defensive team and they will be in the mix for the title.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 4, Michigan State at No. 6, Purdue at No. 13, Iowa at No. 14, Maryland at No. 22, Wisconsin at No. 25,

• Michigan fell one spot in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings to No. 10.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 6, Purdue at No. 12, Wisconsin at No. 16, Maryland at No. 18 and Iowa at No. 21

• Michigan slots in at No. 8 in CBS Sports latest power rankings.

“The Wolverines are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss at home to Michigan State,” Garry Parrish writes. “Michigan is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Thursday's game with Nebraska.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 7, Purdue at No. 13, Maryland at No. 14, Wisconsin at No. 20, Iowa at No. 21

• Michigan fell to No. 11 in Busting Brackets power rankings.

“Michigan has definitely faltered a fair amount in recent weeks but they still belong relatively close to the top-10,” Lukas Harkins writes. “The Wolverines hold one of the better records in the entire country (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) and their collection of wins is quite solid. On the whole, it might seem like the Wolverines are trending down at the moment but head coach John Beilein always finds a way to get the most out of his teams in March. Will this squad pick up their game like many have in the past or will they fall out of the national title race early?

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 5, Michigan State at No. 6, Purdue at No. 13, Maryland at No. 15, Wisconsin at No. 18 and Iowa at No. 23