Michigan Wolverines Basketball: DeVante’ Jones Inches Closer To NBA Dream

Michigan’s Chaundee Brown and DeVante’ Jones teamed up with big plays down the stretch to lead their squad to an upset win over Hunter Dickinson, Mike Smith and their team in an NBA G-League Elite Combine game Sunday.

Both seemed perplexed when told they weren’t expected to win.

“That’s great,” Brown said after raising his eyebrows and shrugging a bit.

“We love being the underdogs, and we showed them why,” Jones said.

“Most definitely!” Brown added.

Both were in great moods after Brown scored 12 points and played an all-around great game and Jones led the team in scoring with 15, including a number of big plays down the stretch. Though he looks more two-guard than point guard, Jones bullied his way to the rim and used an array of floaters and short jumpers to lead his team to victory.

Both he and Brown brought the effort defensively, too, and were the biggest reason for the win.

“We both came in off the bench, brought a lot of energy starting on the defensive end,” Brown said. “DeVante’ got a couple steals down the stretch, got a couple fouls and buckets in the lane. He just brought a bunch of energy.”

