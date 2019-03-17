Michigan earned a No. 2 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament, and will take on 15-seeded Montana in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday night.

Oddly enough, it'll be the second year in a row the Wolverines will face the Grizzlies in the first round of the Big Dance.

Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in U-M's West region, while Texas Tech is the No. 3 and Florida State the No. 4.

Assuming Michigan defeats the Grizzlies on Thursday, it will square off with the winner of the No. 7 Nevada/No. 10 Florida winner on Saturday.

It's likely the Maize and Blue were locked in to a No. 2 seed, regardless of what they did this afternoon against MSU in the Big Ten Tournament (they lost). U-M's start time on Thursday is yet to be announced.

Montana competes in the Big Sky Conference, and holds a 26-8 record after taking home the league tournament title on Saturday.

The Wolverines were a three-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament, before making a run all the way to the National Title.

This year's No. 2 seed marks Michigan's highest seed in the Big Dance since it was also a two in 2014.