The Maize and Blue looked outstanding in the first half en route to a 46-25 lead at the break, but endured a lackluster and nonchalant second half as the Mountaineers outscored them 46-33 after the break.

It was a tale of two halves on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor during the Michigan Wolverines’ 79-71 basketball win over Appalachian State.

The end result, however, was still a win, and was the first of head coach Juwan Howard’s tenure at Michigan.

“We’re happy,” senior center Jon Teske said in the postgame when asked what the locker room mood was like. “A win is a win, especially for Coach Howard since it’s his first one.

“It’s the first game of a long season, so we’ll learn and grow from it. We’ll get better.”

“He was obviously happy for his first win,” junior guard Eli Brooks added, after scoring a career-high 24 points in the triumph.

“He had a short message, just saying it was a great win and that we need to take care of our bodies on our off day, and then get back and watch film and learn from it.

“It’s an opportunity to grow for everybody, including himself. [His demeanor] was more of a motivator. Not everything is going to go smoothly, especially in the first game with a new coach and a new system.

“It’s to be expected, and it’s about moving forward with a next play mentality.”

Both Brooks and Teske attempted to provide explanations as to why the Wolverines’ play dipped so drastically in the second half, with the latter admitting the club relaxed a bit after building a 30-point lead.

‘We’ll learn and grow from this, and how we need to keep our foot on the pedal,” he explained. “They double-teamed in the post, and that was the first time we’d seen it.

“We need to share and move the ball and use the shot clock, because we had some silly turnovers in the second half on plays that weren’t there.

“We were on fire and locked in during the first half, but needed to come out in the second half doing the same thing. It’s about staying locked in mentally.”