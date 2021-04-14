Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard received huge news Wednesday when Eli Brooks officially announced he'd return for a fifth year.

Brooks has been leaning this way for weeks, per sources, and he made it official today. He left the door open after U-M's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.

“That’s a conversation to be had in our exit meeting,” Brooks said when asked of his plans. “I’ve talked about it with my family and have weighed different options, but I haven’t come to a conclusion.

“I can only speak for myself.”

Brooks averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and shot 43 percent from the floor, 39.6 percent from three-point range this year. He was also an outstanding defender and "the team MVP," according to assistant coach Phil Martelli.



