News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-27 22:16:06 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Energy, Defense Lacking in Loss

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

ANN ARBOR — Michigan’s fourth home conference loss of the year followed one pattern — the Wolverines were without one of their top players. Junior shooting guard Eli Brooks (broken nose) didn’t pla...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}