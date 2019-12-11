Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to Illinois tonight in Champaign, 71-62. The Wolverines suffer their second loss of the season, and are now 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here's some takeaways from the game. RELATED: Instant Recap: Wolverines Lose Big Ten Road Opener Against Illinois

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard suffered his first Big Ten loss at the head man. (USA Today Sports Images)

1) Jumpers weren't falling

U-M has been shooting at a nice percentage all season long, including from three-point range. Illinois knew coming into the game that stopping U-M from long distance was going to be a key. There were some good looks, including one from sophomore guard Adrien Nunez, four good looks that didn't go down by freshman guard Franz Wagner, an open look late by senior point guard Zavier Simpson and a host of other good shots that didn't fall. When the Wolverines aren't hitting their threes, the production has to come from somewhere else. On two pointers, U-M shot very well, at 54.5 percent. But, they didn't get enough of those good looks to win them the game. The Wolverines did find some success on mid-range shots, but a few of the ones they took down the stretch didn't go down.

2) Not easy to win on the road in the Big Ten