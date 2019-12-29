News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 16:38:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Fab Five Takeaways From U-M’s 86-60 Win Over UMass-Lowell

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan improved to 10-3 with blowout win over UMass-Lowell, led by senior center Jon Teske’s 25 points. Here are our takeaways from the Wolverines’ win in their last non-conference game before co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}