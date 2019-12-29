Fab Five Takeaways From U-M’s 86-60 Win Over UMass-Lowell
Michigan improved to 10-3 with blowout win over UMass-Lowell, led by senior center Jon Teske’s 25 points. Here are our takeaways from the Wolverines’ win in their last non-conference game before co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news