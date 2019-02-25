Michigan fell from No. 7 to No. 9 in today's AP poll, following Thursday's 69-60 win at Minnesota and yesterday's 77-70 setback to Michigan State.

The Wolverines are one of six Big Ten teams ranked in the top-25, along with MSU (No. 6), Purdue (No. 14), Maryland (No. 17), Wisconsin (No. 19) and Iowa (No. 22).

In addition, North Carolina — whom the Maize and Blue beat by 17 back in November — rose to No. 5 after it won at Duke by 16 on Wednesday and took down Florida State by 18 on Saturday.

Villanova, however (another club the Wolverines crushed in November), dropped from No. 17 to outside the top-25 after an 0-2 week that included losses at Georgetown and at Xavier. In fact, the Wildcats have now lost four of their last five games.

At 27-2, Gonzaga took over the poll's top spot following the Blue Devils' loss, while Virginia (No. 2), Duke (No. 3), Kentucky (No. 4) and North Carolina (No. 5) rounded out the rest of the top-five.

Two of Michigan's final three regular-season games will actually come against current ranked opponents, with the Wolverines traveling to No. 17 Maryland on Sunday and then to No. 6 MSU on Saturday, March 9.

U-M, meanwhile, also checked in at No. 9 in the NCAA's new NET rankings, and No. 7 in Ken Pomeroy's ratings.