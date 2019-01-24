After Michigan suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at Wisconsin, the Wolverines tumbled in the latest editions of power rankings. Here’s where Michigan stands:

• Michigan fell to No. 4 from No. 3 in ESPN’s power rankings.

“Did it leave his hand?,” Jeff Borzello writes. “Was it still in his hand? The referees counted Charles Matthews' winning basket against Minnesota on Tuesday, giving Michigan a bounce-back victory after its first loss of the season Saturday. The Wolverines head on the road for three of their next four games and four of their next six. A combined 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting from Matthews and Jordan Poole might not get it done next time.”

U-M Opponents in Power Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 9 and Maryland at No. 15.

• Michigan fell to No. 6 in the Busting Brackets power rankings.

“Michigan, despite holding down the No. 1 spot in my rankings for the last several weeks, dropped this time around due to its only loss of the season,” Lukas Harkins writes. “This one came on the road to Wisconsin and should not be anything to worry about. And while I understand that dropping five spots is significant for just one loss, I once again want to stress that I think that each of my top six teams belongs in the list of national title contenders.

“They have played at a tremendously high level throughout the first two months of the season and should be punished too harshly for one defeat. Looking ahead, I am still a firm believer that the Wolverines have what it takes to win the Big Ten this season even if teams like Michigan State and Maryland might be on the rise.

“I am of the opinion that Jordan Poole is easily one of the most underrated players in the country. He is the type of athlete that can create for himself consistently, has the swagger needed to be a star, and is developing in front of our eyes.”

U-M Opponets in Power Rankings: Michigan State at No.2, UNC at No. 13, Maryland at No. 17, Villanova at No. 18, Iowa at No. 22.

•Sports Illustrated dropped the Wolverines one spot to No. 4.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 6, UNC at No. 12, Maryland at No. 13, Villanova at No. 18, Purdue at No. 24 and Iowa at No. 25.

• In Andy Katz’s NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, Michigan fell all the way from No. 1 to No. 6 this week.

“The Wolverines drop after losing at Wisconsin and letting a close game get run up to 10 in the final minute,” Katz writes.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: Michigan State at No. 3, Maryland at No. 9, Villanova at No. 12, UNC at No. 19, Iowa at No. 21, Purdue at No. 22 and Wisconsin at No. 28.