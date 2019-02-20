



After Michigan fell at Penn State last week, the Wolverines continued to fall in the national power rankings. Here’s where U-M stands:

• In ESPN’s latest power rankings, Michigan fell one spot to No. 6

“The first of two Michigan-Michigan State showdowns takes place on Sunday, but the Wolverines must first travel to Minnesota to play a Golden Gophers team that could use another marquee win for their tournament hopes,” Jeff Borzello writes. “The first time around, Michigan needed some last-second help to beat Minnesota by two -- and Zavier Simpson and Charles Matthews really struggled offensively. It can't be a game the Wolverines overlook.”

U-M Opponents In Rankings: UNC at No. 8, Michigan State at No. 9 and Purdue at No. 13

• In Sports Illustrated’s power rankings, Michigan fell two spots to No. 9.

“The Wolverines ultimately rescued their week with a bounce-back home win over Maryland, but it doesn't erase the sting of losing to the Big Ten's last-place team, Penn State, on the road,” Molly Geary writes. “With offensive concerns threatening Michigan's postseason potential, it's fair to wonder if at times the Wolverines' balance can be a detriment. Having varied offensive weapons makes it easier to overcome poor individual nights, but when Michigan is stalling and needs a bucket, who will it turn to? Keep an eye on Charles Matthews, who's played much better in his last three games.”

U-M Opponets in Rankings: UNC at No. 10, Michigan State at No. 11, Purdue at No. 14, Villanova at No. 16, Iowa at No. 19, Wisconsin at No. 20 and Maryland at No. 24.

• Michigan fell one spot to No. 8 in Andy Katz’s NCAA.com Power Rankings.

“The Wolverines defense was outstanding in the win over Maryland,” Katz writes. “Michigan — for the first time in a while — looked like a team that could win the championship.

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 7, Michigan State at 10, Purdue at No. 13, Iowa at No. 14, Villanova at No. 19, Maryland at No. 22, Wisconsin at No. 25 and Illinois at No. 28

• In Busting Brackets power rankings, Michigan fell to No. 9 after the loss to Penn State.

“Michigan suffered a brutal (and shocking) road loss to Penn Stated during this past week and that was easily their worst performance of the entire season,” Lukas Harkins writes. “With five regular-season games remaining, one has to hope that that was just a blip on the radar for this team as they continue to compete for the Big Ten title. When on their game, the Wolverines can be really tough to beat due to their superb ability to defend the 3-point line. They have the second-best defense in America, per KenPom.”

U-M Opponents in Rankings: UNC at No. 7, Michigan State at No. 10, Purdue at No. 13, Villanova at No. 14, Iowa at No. 20 and Wisconsin at No. 21