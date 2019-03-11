Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 10 In AP Poll

Michigan fell to No. 10 in the latest AP poll.
USA Today Sports Images

After falling to Michigan State Sunday, Michigan fell three spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 10. The Wolverines were 48 points behind LSU at No. 9.

After defeating Michigan, the Spartans jumped up three spots to No. 6. Michigan State is the Big Ten's highest ranked team.

The other ranked conference teams are Purdue at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 21.

Michigan's other nonconference foes are UNC at No. 3 and Villanova at No. 25.

