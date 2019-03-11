Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 10 In AP Poll
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
After falling to Michigan State Sunday, Michigan fell three spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 10. The Wolverines were 48 points behind LSU at No. 9.
After defeating Michigan, the Spartans jumped up three spots to No. 6. Michigan State is the Big Ten's highest ranked team.
The other ranked conference teams are Purdue at No. 13, Wisconsin at No. 19 and Maryland at No. 21.
Michigan's other nonconference foes are UNC at No. 3 and Villanova at No. 25.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook