After falling on the road to Wisconsin, Michigan fell three spots in the latest Associated Press poll to No.5. The Wolverines previously were the No. 2 in the country heading into the weekend.

The new No. 1 in the poll is Tennessee, who received 48 first-place votes and moved up from No. 3 after Duke fell at home against Syracuse. The rest of the top five are Duke at No. 2, Virginia at No. 3 and Gonzaga at No. 4.

The Bulldogs are 18-2 on the season and previously were No. 5 in the previous poll.







