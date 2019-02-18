Michigan Wolverines Basketball Falls To No. 7 In AP Poll
After falling to Penn State and defeating Maryland, Michigan fell one spot in the latest Associated Press poll to No. 7.
The Wolverines remain the highest ranked team in the Big Ten and are behind Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Nevada in the rankings.
The Wolverines are 90 points behind the Wolfpack and 444 points behind the Blue Devils.
The other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Michigan State at No. 10, Purdue at No. 15, Iowa at No. 21, Wisconsin at No. 22 and Maryland at No. 24.
U-M's nonconference opponents in the latest rankings are UNC at No. 8 and Villanova at No. 17.
