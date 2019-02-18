Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 15:05:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

A Look Back At U-M's February 'Slumps,' & The March Success That Has Ensued

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Kk8r77q3qypguj97oqsa
Michigan's next game is Thursday night at Minnesota.

According to many observers, Michigan is in a 'slump' right now.

The Wolverines have failed to score 70 points in eight of their last nine games, and hold just a 3-2 record since the calendar turned to February (they were 20-1 entering the month).

A slight drop off in performance perhaps shouldn't be unexpected in February though.

The year's shortest month is often the most difficult, as the 'dog days' of the college basketball season become a grind for most players.

With that in mind, February has not been kind to several of head coach John Beilein's best teams at Michigan.

Those past struggles have often led to March success, however, and have seldom been indicative of how the club will perform in the postseason.

How Michigan has Performed in Every February (Compared to the Rest of the Season) Under Beilein
Year February Record Record Outside of February NCAA Tournament Result Percentage of the Season's Losses That Occurred in February

2007-08

4-3

6-19

None

13.6%

2008-09

4-3

17-11

Second Round

21.4%

2009-10

2-5

13-12

None

29.4%

2010-11

5-3

16-11

Second Round

21.4%

2011-12

5-2

19-8

First Round

20%

2012-13

3-4

28-4

National Title

50%

2013-14

4-3

24-6

Elite Eight

33.3%

2014-15

1-6

15-10

None

37.5%

2015-16

3-5

20-8

First Round

38.4%

2016-17

5-2

21-10

Sweet Sixteen

16.6%

2017-18

6-1

27-7

National Title

12.5%
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}