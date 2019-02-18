A Look Back At U-M's February 'Slumps,' & The March Success That Has Ensued
According to many observers, Michigan is in a 'slump' right now.
The Wolverines have failed to score 70 points in eight of their last nine games, and hold just a 3-2 record since the calendar turned to February (they were 20-1 entering the month).
A slight drop off in performance perhaps shouldn't be unexpected in February though.
The year's shortest month is often the most difficult, as the 'dog days' of the college basketball season become a grind for most players.
With that in mind, February has not been kind to several of head coach John Beilein's best teams at Michigan.
Those past struggles have often led to March success, however, and have seldom been indicative of how the club will perform in the postseason.
|Year
|February Record
|Record Outside of February
|NCAA Tournament Result
|Percentage of the Season's Losses That Occurred in February
|
2007-08
|
4-3
|
6-19
|
None
|
13.6%
|
2008-09
|
4-3
|
17-11
|
Second Round
|
21.4%
|
2009-10
|
2-5
|
13-12
|
None
|
29.4%
|
2010-11
|
5-3
|
16-11
|
Second Round
|
21.4%
|
2011-12
|
5-2
|
19-8
|
First Round
|
20%
|
2012-13
|
3-4
|
28-4
|
National Title
|
50%
|
2013-14
|
4-3
|
24-6
|
Elite Eight
|
33.3%
|
2014-15
|
1-6
|
15-10
|
None
|
37.5%
|
2015-16
|
3-5
|
20-8
|
First Round
|
38.4%
|
2016-17
|
5-2
|
21-10
|
Sweet Sixteen
|
16.6%
|
2017-18
|
6-1
|
27-7
|
National Title
|
12.5%
