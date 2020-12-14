 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford and senior editor John Borton hit the highs and lows of U-M athletics, on the podcast.

One of the highs is obviously, Juwan Howard taking an undefeated basketball team and keeping it that way in its Big Ten opener. And the low? There's a sense of trepidation entering into a football road contest at Iowa on Saturday night.

Juwan Howard has unveiled a 6-0 basketball team that held on to win against Penn State on Sunday.
Here's what Crawford has to say…


