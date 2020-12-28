TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about Michigan basketball and football developments.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's 7-0 start in basketball, and the concerns of those who say the Wolverines haven't experienced tough tests yet. They also dive into Michigan football, and what's ahead for both Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.
Here's what Crawford has to say…
