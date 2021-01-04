TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to discuss Juwan Howard's undefeated basketball team.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss a Jim Harbaugh-coached program on the doorstep of major changes. One topic — will the Wolverines ever beat Ohio State under Harbaugh?
Here's what Crawford has to say…
