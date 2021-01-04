 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast to discuss Juwan Howard's undefeated basketball team.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton also discuss a Jim Harbaugh-coached program on the doorstep of major changes. One topic — will the Wolverines ever beat Ohio State under Harbaugh?

Michigan's Franz Wagner takes it at the Northwestern defense once again, on a big night for U-M.
Michigan's Franz Wagner takes it at the Northwestern defense once again, on a big night for U-M.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Crawford has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}