TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford pays his usual Monday visit to the podcast, talking Michigan basketball and more. Crawford and senior editor John Borton not only discuss Juwan Howard's idled Wolverines and how they might respond to this COVID layoff, they also talk Michigan's football staff, Tom Brady and more. Check it out.

Juwan Howard and Co. would like nothing better than to get back to basketball, as soon as possible.

