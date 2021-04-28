Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Karsch And Borton
Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, discussing Juwan Howard, U-M football and more.
Karsch and senior editor John Borton delve into some of the reasons behind Howard's incredible early success. They also talk about what it will take to get Michigan football going at a higher level this fall.
Here's what Karsch has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook