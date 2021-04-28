Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, discussing Juwan Howard, U-M football and more. Karsch and senior editor John Borton delve into some of the reasons behind Howard's incredible early success. They also talk about what it will take to get Michigan football going at a higher level this fall.

Juwan Howard is a hands-on teacher, and heavily involved with game preparation and execution.

Here's what Karsch has to say…