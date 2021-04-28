 Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Doug Karsch And John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-28 13:57:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball/Football Podcast: Karsch And Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch joins the podcast, discussing Juwan Howard, U-M football and more.

Karsch and senior editor John Borton delve into some of the reasons behind Howard's incredible early success. They also talk about what it will take to get Michigan football going at a higher level this fall.

Juwan Howard is a hands-on teacher, and heavily involved with game preparation and execution.
Juwan Howard is a hands-on teacher, and heavily involved with game preparation and execution.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Here's what Karsch has to say…

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9uYmZodS0xMDIwMDliPycgd2lkdGg9 JzEwMCUnIGhlaWdodD0nMTAwJyBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0nMCcgc2Nyb2xsaW5n PSdubyc+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}