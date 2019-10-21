News More News
Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Franz Wagner Will Miss 4-to-6 Weeks

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan freshman wing Franz Wagner will miss 4-to-6 weeks with an injury, U-M basketball reported Monday. Wagner was expected to start at the wing for the Wolverines.

Michigan wing Franz Wagner has earned praise for his play on both ends of the floor in early practices.
Based on the timetable, Wagner is likely to miss at least a Nov. 1 exhibition with Saginaw Valley, a Nov. 5 home game with Appalachian State, the Nov. 12 contest with Creighton, a Nov. 15 home game with Elon and the Nov. 22 game with Houston Baptist. He could return for the Battle for Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas starting Nov. 27 with a game against Iowa State.

Head coach Juwan Howard heaped praise on his freshman during Media Day last week.

"He's a super talented guy. Great skill level for a 6-foot-9 wing ... it’s pretty dynamic," Howard said. "I think Franz has a chance to have a really good year this season. He’s proven it in practice; his teammates trust him. He’s shown that he’s very competitive not only on the offensive end, but he’s a very good defensive ballplayer with his wingspan as well as his activity on the ball.

"He’s a quick learner with a high basketball IQ. He has a smooth stroke ... he’s also athletic, too. We’re going to be using a lot of Franz. He’s a competitor."

He added it seemed like he'd known him for years the first time he saw him play in Greece this summer.

"We’d talked a lot on the phone, done some FaceTiming. He’s very welcoming, a big smile on his face," Howard said. He just made me feel comfortable. That was a long trip, and he understood that and respected it. He told me, just like his parents did,, 'you don’t have to come; you can just wait.' But he appreciated the fact that I took time out of my schedule to come support him.

"Franz is one of our family members. Of course I would be there to watch him play and let him know that Michigan, the head coach, appreciates him. He’s family, and that’s what family does for one another."

